New Labor Lawsuit

New Labor Lawsuit

New Labor Lawsuit

Ride-share company Uber and on-demand meal delivery service Postmates sued Monday to block a broad new California law aimed at giving wage and benefit protections to people who work as independent contractors.
Uber, Postmates sue to challenge California’s new labor law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Ride-share company Uber and on-demand meal delivery service Postmates...
Seattle Times - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Uber And Postmastes Ask Court To Block New California Law [Video]Uber And Postmastes Ask Court To Block New California Law

Uber and Postmastes asked a U.S. court to block a California labor law set to go into effect. According to Reuters, the two companies argue the bill violates the U.S. constitution. The law would make..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

