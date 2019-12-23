Death toll rises and thousands shelter on beaches as Australia’s fires rage

Two more people died, five others were missing feared dead and thousands were evacuated to beaches as Australia’s most devastating wildfire season on record worsened on Tuesday.

Police said a father and son died in the early hours of Tuesday defending their home in Cobargo, near the coast in the state of New South Wales, 280 miles south of Sydney.

The town was hit by an out-of-control fire which roared into the community in the middle of the night, with its main street bearing the impact.