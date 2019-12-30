Snowy roads before new years 8 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:00s - Published Snowy roads before new years Snowy roads before new years 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Jennifer's Monday Forecast Mornings lows in the 20s will cause road conditions to become slick and strong gusty winds will make it feel even colder. Credit: KMTV Action 3 News Duration: 01:53Published 1 day ago