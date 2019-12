13 Investigates stories with the most impact in 2019 now < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 06:08s - Published 13 Investigates stories with the most impact in 2019 Holding the powerful accountable is one of our goals at 13 Action News. This year, 13 Investigates exposed a number of issues across the Las Vegas valley. Chief Investigator Darcy Spears has a look at some of the investigations from 2019 that had the most impact. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 13 Investigates stories with the most impact in 2019 ITS ONE OF OUR GOALS....AT CHANNEL 13.AND THIS YEAR...13 INVESTIGATES EXPOSED....A NUMBER OF ISSUES....ACROSS THE VALLEY.CHIEF INVESTIGATOR DARCY SPEARSSHOWS YOU SOME OF THE MOSTIMPACTFUL INVESTIGATIONS OF20-19...2:51 BONNEY BROWN: A MAJORSHAKE-UP IS SOMETIMES WHAT'SNEEDED TO SET THINGS RIGHT.THE MAJOR SHAKE-UP OURINVESTIGATION SET IN MOTIONIGNITED A SEA OF CHANGE AT THENEVADA SPCA.BUT IT WAS A ROUGH ROAD TO GETTHERE.FROM NSPCA JAN.COUNTY COMMISSION PKG 6:28ALLEN KAROL PUBLIC COMMENT:ANIMALS ARE VOICELESS ANDHELPLESS.THEY DESERVE BETTER.WHY WOULD ANY COMMUNITY ALLOWTHIS TO CONTINUE? THEQUESTIONS AND CONCERNS CAMEFROM FORMER VOLUNTEERS,EMPLOYEES, AND 13 INVESTIGATES.FROM NSPCA FOLO 11PM JAN.PKG 49:19 DARCY ON PHONEOUTSIDE: THE LAST THING WE WANTTO DO IS IN ANY WAY IMPACT THEMISSION TO WORK WITH,REHABILITATE AND SAVE THESEDOGS, BUT THEY'RE CREATING ASITUATION THAT MAKES THIS PLACELOOK REALLY SHADY.WHEN A NON-PROFIT ASKS THEPUBLIC FOR MONEY, IT COMES WITHRESPONSIBILITY ANDACCOUNTABILITY.AND THAT'S WHERE THINGSSTARTED TO FALL APART FOR THENSPCA.AFTER WE EXPOSED ANIMAL WELFARECONCERNS AT THE SHELTER, WEUNCOVERED A MONEY TRAIL THATAPPEARED TO BE PAVED WITHSECRETS.MORE SOUND FROM 11PM JAN FOLOPKG 27:06 ALLEN CARROLL/FORMERVOLUNTEER: WHERE IS THE MONEY?!42:54 HAROLD STREET/CURRENTVOLUNTEER: WHERE DOES THISMONEY GO? NOBODY WANTS TO TALKABOUT IT.33:50 KARA MATTHEWS/VOLUNTEERWHO QUIT IN DEC.: THERE IS AMONEY TRAIL THAT'S MISSING.WE EXPOSED HOW THEN-NSPCA BOARDPRESIDENT KATHY JUNG WAS ACONVICTED CRIMINAL--A PASTPAVED WITH FELONY THEFT CHARGESOVER EMBEZZEMENT FROM A PRIOREMPLOYER...AND A PRESENT THAT PUT HER INCHARGE OF THE SHELTER'S MONEYAND MILLIONS OF DONATIONSHOWING MASSIVE MISUSE OF MONEYOF THE BOARD WERE OUT AND THEATTORNEY GENERAL OPENED A STILLONGOING INVESTIGATION INTOSUSPICIOUS SPENDING.WHEN THE HUMANE NETWORK WASAPPOINTED AS TRUSTEE...FROM NSPCA ANIMALS PKG IN JUNE43:03 BONNEY: THESE KENNELS ARESMALL BY TODAY'S STANDARDS ANDRUN DOWN AND NOT VERY HUMANE.AND ONE CAN ONLY ASSUME THATTHE ORGANIZATION WASOVERWHELMED AND WAS TAKING INANIMALS THAT WERE BEYOND THEIRCAPACITY FOR CARE.4:22:50 DARCY NEW STAND-UP: THEDIFFERENCE BETWEEN WHAT WAS ANDWHAT IS IS LIKE NIGHT AND DAY.ON BLACK FRIDAY, THE SHELTERMADE HISTORY, ADOPTING OUT MORETHAN 70 ANIMALS INCLUDING ALLOF THEIR DOGS.4:25:57 DARCY STAND-UPCONTINUED: BOXER AND HAPPY ARETWO OF THE THREE DOGS CURRENTLYAVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION ANDTHEY'RE EXAMPLES OF THE TYPE OFANIMAL THESHELTER WILL BE BRINGING IN.EASILY ADOPTABLE DOGS THAT WILLONLY BE HERE FOR A SHORT PERIODOF TIME.WITH A NEW EXECUTIVEDIRECTOR...FROM NEW NSPCA TEAM PKG INSEPT.43:04 LORI HEEREN: I HAVE TOTHANK YOU FOR THE REASON THATI'M HERE TODAY.AND AN ENTIRELY NEW BOARD, THESHELTER IS FINALLY ON TRACK TOBECOME THE BEST IT CAN BE.DARCY 10 PACK STAND UP BRIDGETO NEXT STORY: AND WHEN ITCOMES TO OUR KIDS, WE WANT THEMTO BE THE BEST THEY CAN BE TOO.FOR SERIOUS INJURY.SINCE OUR FIRST STORY AIRED, ATLEAST SOME OF THE FIELDS AREBEING REPLACED.AND A LAS VEGAS CHAMPION ISCHALLENGING THE ENTIRECOMMUNITY TO HELP KEEP OUR KIDSON SOLID GROUND.<NATS RANCHO PRACTICE





You Might Like

Tweets about this