U.S. Prosecutors Charge Suspect In Hanukkah Stabbing Rampage

According to Reuters, Federal prosecutors filed hate-crime charges on Monday against Grafton Thomas for a stabbing rampage in New York during a Hanukkah celebration.

His attorney said that Thomas entered no plea during his brief initial federal court hearing, and was ordered to remain in custody.

Saturday’s assault left five people wounded and prompted law enforcement to further bolster its presence in Jewish neighborhoods across the region.