Kartik Aaryan's EXTREME Care For Sara Ali Khan Caught On Camera 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bollywood NOW - Duration: 03:24s - Published Kartik Aaryan's EXTREME Care For Sara Ali Khan Caught On Camera Love Aajkal 2 stars Kartik Aaryan Sara Ali Khan spotted together in Mumbai yesterday fior dubbing session. Watch the video to know more