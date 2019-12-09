Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Kartik Aaryan's EXTREME Care For Sara Ali Khan Caught On Camera

Video Credit: Bollywood NOW - Duration: 03:24s - Published < > Embed
Kartik Aaryan's EXTREME Care For Sara Ali Khan Caught On Camera

Kartik Aaryan's EXTREME Care For Sara Ali Khan Caught On Camera

Love Aajkal 2 stars Kartik Aaryan Sara Ali Khan spotted together in Mumbai yesterday fior dubbing session.

Watch the video to know more

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan to Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Check out famous celebrity affairs [Video]Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan to Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Check out famous celebrity affairs

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan to Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Check out famous celebrity affairs

Credit: Pinkvilla     Duration: 04:24Published

Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan & Ananya Panday At Red Carpet Of Star Screen Awards 2019 [Video]Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan & Ananya Panday At Red Carpet Of Star Screen Awards 2019

Star Screen Awards Red Carpet 2019 | Bollywood's favourite rumoured couple Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan along with Ananya Panday at the red carpet of Star Screen Awards 2019. Watch the video.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 01:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.