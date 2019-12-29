Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

'Ghost boat' with seven bodies washes up on Japanese island

Video Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me - Duration: 01:09s - Published < > Embed
'Ghost boat' with seven bodies washes up on Japanese island

'Ghost boat' with seven bodies washes up on Japanese island

Japanese authorities discovered the bow of a wooden boat believed to be from North Korea on the coast of Japan's Sado Island in the Sea of Japan on December 27.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

'Ghost boat' with seven bodies washes up on Japanese island



Recent related news from verified sources

Suspected North Korean boat with bodies found in Japan

TOKYO (AP) — A boat suspected of being from North Korea with several bodies was found on a small...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Al Jazeera


Japan discovers bodies on 'ghost boat' with suspected North Korea origins

A boat without a crew but containing decomposing bodies, including two headless corpses washed up in...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •Al Jazeera



You Might Like


Tweets about this

kbgriffie

Keith Griffie RT @fox43: Seven bodies were found on the remnants of a wooden boat which has washed onto the shores of the Japanese island Sado, Japanese… 17 hours ago

louie_tran

Louie_tran KTLA reports: “Seven bodies were found on the remnants of a wooden boat which has washed onto the shores of the Jap… https://t.co/dQTwTOS6oR 22 hours ago

fox43

WPMT FOX43 Seven bodies were found on the remnants of a wooden boat which has washed onto the shores of the Japanese island Sa… https://t.co/4OtTazE0VI 1 day ago

fox43

WPMT FOX43 Seven bodies were found on the remnants of a wooden boat which has washed onto the shores of the Japanese island Sa… https://t.co/IMDr8aQCX8 1 day ago

instantsPost

instant.com.pk Ghost ship: A boat with seven bodies on board washed up on Japan’s shore https://t.co/vMZSjK08DU 1 day ago

fox43

WPMT FOX43 Seven bodies were found on the remnants of a wooden boat which has washed onto the shores of the Japanese island Sa… https://t.co/GIZbdKHDQ8 1 day ago

peachyseli

seli RT @KTLA: Seven bodies were found on the remnants of a wooden boat which has washed onto the shores of the Japanese island Sado, Japanese p… 2 days ago

angieevanhorn

angie e. vanhorn RT @fox13: Seven bodies were found on the remnants of a wooden boat which has washed onto the shores of the Japanese island Sado, Japanese… 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

North Korea 'ghost ship' washes up on Japanese island [Video]North Korea 'ghost ship' washes up on Japanese island

SADO ISLAND, JAPAN — Japanese authorities discovered the bow of a wooden boat believed to be from North Korea on the coast of Japan's Sado Island in the Sea of Japan on December 27. Seven..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:22Published

North Korean Ghost Ship Washes Up In Japan With Grisly Remains Of Passengers [Video]North Korean Ghost Ship Washes Up In Japan With Grisly Remains Of Passengers

Seven bodies were found on a 'ghost ship' that washed up on the shore of the island of Sado, Japan.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.