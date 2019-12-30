Global  

Sudan sentences 29 to death for torturing, killing protester

Intelligence agents found guilty of deadly abuse against detained teacher Ahmed al-Kheir in February.
Sudan sentences 27 to death for torturing, killing of protester

A court in Sudan on Monday sentenced 27 security forces members to death for torturing and killing a...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by BBC News



