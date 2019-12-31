Biden says he's open to Republican running mate

Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden said he was open to having a Republican running mate, but couldn't 'think of one now.'



Recent related videos from verified sources Joe Biden says he would consider a Republican running mate Joe Biden told voters in New Hampshire that he would consider a Republican as a running mate. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:46Published 6 minutes ago Biden Considers A Republican Running Mate Former Vice President Joe Biden said he would consider choosing a Republican running mate. According to Reuters, Biden is a leading contender for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. While.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32Published 5 hours ago