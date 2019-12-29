Global  

Feds charge Hanukkah stabbing suspect with hate crime

Feds charge Hanukkah stabbing suspect with hate crime

Feds charge Hanukkah stabbing suspect with hate crime

Federal prosecutors on Monday filed hate crime charges against a man accused of going on a stabbing rampage during a Hanukkah celebration at a rabbi&apos;s home north of New York City, saying the suspect kept journals containing references to Adolf Hitler and &quot;Nazi Culture.&quot; Jillian Kitchener has more.
