Feds charge Hanukkah stabbing suspect with hate crime 5 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:07s - Published Feds charge Hanukkah stabbing suspect with hate crime Federal prosecutors on Monday filed hate crime charges against a man accused of going on a stabbing rampage during a Hanukkah celebration at a rabbi's home north of New York City, saying the suspect kept journals containing references to Adolf Hitler and "Nazi Culture." Jillian Kitchener has more.