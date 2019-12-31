Global  

Huawei profit jumps, but 2020 may be 'difficult'

Huawei profit jumps, but 2020 may be 'difficult'

Huawei profit jumps, but 2020 may be 'difficult'

The Chinese technology company announced full-year revenue to $121 billion, lower than its earlier projections, as a U.S. trade blacklisting curbed growth and disrupted its ability to source key parts.

Olivia Chan reports.
