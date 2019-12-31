Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Outgoing Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat gets farewell, to take over as CDS

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:06s - Published < > Embed
Outgoing Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat gets farewell, to take over as CDS

Outgoing Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat gets farewell, to take over as CDS

Outgoing Army Chief General Bipin rawat was given a farewell guard of honour as he demits office.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PRODefNgp

PRO Defence Nagpur RT @SpokespersonMoD: General Manoj Mukund Naravane takes over as the Chief of Army Staff from the outgoing #COAS General Bipin Rawat, tod… 18 seconds ago

SherBah46958042

Sher Bahadur RT @bsindia: Outgoing Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat thanked all the army personnel and their families for extending full support to him in his… 5 minutes ago

bsindia

Business Standard Outgoing Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat thanked all the army personnel and their families for extending full support to… https://t.co/l8AQ3tEC3b 7 minutes ago

hrituraj73_

RINKIYA के PAPA RT @inquestioner: This isn't looking good for Indian Democracy. Not good at all. "Outgoing Army Chief Bipin Rawat appointed as India’s firs… 11 minutes ago

RamendraNathRay

Ramendra Nath Ray Excellent Wishing Both Of You Very Happy Days And Very Happy New Year 2020 Too "Will Plan Strategy": General Bip… https://t.co/gqwtFYhRBa 18 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane takes charge as the 28th Army Chief | OneIndia News [Video]Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane takes charge as the 28th Army Chief | OneIndia News

GENERAL MANOJ MUKUND NARAVANE TAKES CHARGE AS ARMY CHIEF, GENERAL MANOJ MUKUND NARAVANE SUCCEEDS BIPIN RAWAT, INDIA GETS NEW ARMY CHIEF: GENERAL MANOJ MUKUND NARAVANE, GENERAL MANOJ MUKUND NARAVANE IS..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:19Published

Army chief Bipin Rawat demits office, Gen Mukund Naravane takes charge| OneIndia News [Video]Army chief Bipin Rawat demits office, Gen Mukund Naravane takes charge| OneIndia News

GENERAL MANOJ MUKUND NARAVANE TAKES CHARGE AS ARMY CHIEF, ARMY CHIEF GENERAL BIPIN RAWAT DEMITS OFFICE TODAY, CONG QUESTIONS BIPIN RAWAT'S APPOINTMENT AS CDS, UNION MINISTER SADHVI NIRANJAN JYOTI HITS..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:54Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.