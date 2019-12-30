Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Bernie Sanders given clean bill of health following heart attack

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:39s - Published < > Embed
Bernie Sanders given clean bill of health following heart attack

Bernie Sanders given clean bill of health following heart attack

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders passed a stress test this month after a heart attack in October.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. presidential hopeful Sanders gets clean bill of health after heart attack

the 78-year-old senator from Vermont has made an “uneventful recovery” from the heart attack he...
Hindu - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaReutersCBS NewsFOXNews.comUSATODAY.com


Bernie Sanders in 'good health' and fit to serve as president after heart attack, insist ...

Bernie Sanders in 'good health' and fit to serve as president after heart attack, insist ...Bernie Sanders is in good health and capable of handling the mental and physical rigours of being...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



You Might Like


Tweets about this

dev_guy

Tester Smith Sanders given clean bill of health months after heart attack https://t.co/5UJBuTKPpj 21 hours ago

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 RT @cfcpac: U.S. presidential candidate Sanders given clean bill of health after October heart attack: U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders passed a… 1 day ago

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 RT @cfcpac: Senator Sanders given clean bill of health after earlier heart attack: U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders underwent a stress test in D… 1 day ago

Rahul_news4me

RAHUL ROY US Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders Given Clean Bill of Health After Heart Attack in October… https://t.co/FozVlIXHKK 1 day ago

DrGurdeepParhar

Gurdeep Parhar Bernie Sanders given clean bill of health by doctors after heart ... #health #mentalhealth #healthcare #goodhealth… https://t.co/7UZRSJbLwe 1 day ago

BritishHeraldUK

British Herald WASHINGTON- U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders passed a stress test this month after a heart attack required him to have t… https://t.co/Ttol9vqhTF 2 days ago

rayeesahmad0071

www.intramuralweb.ga US Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders Given Clean Bill of Health After Heart Attack in October Sanders' campaig… https://t.co/d8SflFCIUL 2 days ago

Hritham_Jaann

Jaan US Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders Given Clean Bill of Health After Heart Attack in October… https://t.co/6CrrpYqS7p 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Doctors Deem Bernie Sanders Healthy Enough To Handle Presidency [Video]Doctors Deem Bernie Sanders Healthy Enough To Handle Presidency

The 78-year-old was hospitalized in October after suffering a heart attack.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:32Published

Bernie Sanders Given Clean Bill Of Health Following Heart Attack [Video]Bernie Sanders Given Clean Bill Of Health Following Heart Attack

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders passed a stress test this month after a heart attack in October. The heart attack required him to have two stents inserted in an artery, reports Reuters. Sanders’..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.