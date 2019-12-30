David Attenborough praises Greta Thunberg over Skype

Greta Thunberg and David Attenborough, a well respected naturalist and conservationist, met over Skype.

According to the HuffPost, Thunberg told Attenbourough it was “an honor” to meet him.

Attenborough said: “She’s achieved things that many of us who’ve been working for it for 20-odd years have failed to achieve.” He said the teen climate activist has “aroused the world” and was grateful for her doing so.