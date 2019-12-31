Chuck Schumer calls the New York Times report a 'game changer'

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called The New York Times report a “game changer.” The report reveals new details about the Trump administration's hold on Congressionally mandated aid to Ukraine.

Additionally, it link the four witnesses Senate Democrats requested for the impeachment inquiry.

According to Business Insider, these include Mick Mulvaney, John Bolton, Michael Duffey and Robert Blair.