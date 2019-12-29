Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Kangana Ranaut's SUPERB Happy New Year Wish For Her Fans

Video Credit: Bollywood NOW - Duration: 04:04s - Published < > Embed
Kangana Ranaut's SUPERB Happy New Year Wish For Her Fans

Kangana Ranaut's SUPERB Happy New Year Wish For Her Fans

Watch Kangana Ranaut's amazing video where she is wishing her fans happy new year with a cool message.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

abbasivnb

PA Syed Ameen Abbasi Kangana Ranaut’s SUPERB Happy New Year Wish For Her Fans https://t.co/tFijZUwcCy 12 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kangana, Anushka Virat, Varun, Natasha Dalal Celebrate New Year 2020 | Priyanka Nick, SRK, Taimur [Video]Kangana, Anushka Virat, Varun, Natasha Dalal Celebrate New Year 2020 | Priyanka Nick, SRK, Taimur

Kangana Ranaut and family enjoy a day out in the snow, Lovers Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are on a vacation with Couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli in Gstaad, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra..

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 03:41Published

Kangana Ranaut enjoys in snow with family in Manali [Video]Kangana Ranaut enjoys in snow with family in Manali

Kangana Ranaut was spotted in Himachal Pradesh’s Manali with her family. The actor was seen enjoying in the snowy hills. The pictures and video were shared by her digital team. Kangana will spend New..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:05Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.