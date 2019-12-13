Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Trump’s most ridiculous tweets of 2019

Video Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Duration: 01:17s - Published < > Embed
Trump’s most ridiculous tweets of 2019Donald Trump's tweeting reached a whole new level this year.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump sends holiday tweet attacking California governor over homelessness crisis

President Donald Trump spent part of the Christmas holiday attacking California Democrats over the...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

dennis52027532

dennis @BillKristol You and @gtconway3d are the most scorned, hurt men, broken men, I've ever seen in my life and I love i… https://t.co/UsbHjGQyCM 3 days ago

sweetkeet

Heather R. @ddale8 @JohnAvlon Why don't we start with the most recent #HomeAlone2 debacle? Ridiculous. Trump's outrageous twee… https://t.co/OFGKZ4gA4k 4 days ago

symmo1969

Mike Symonds Esq. Trump upset that his irrelevant & shoehorned scene has been cut for Canadian TV (to make way for ads) doesn't even… https://t.co/SsT3OCRz09 4 days ago

Whoop_Tweets

jayceon @IronStache @BernieSanders Bernie is actually most peoples second choice candidate, so this really isn’t a surprise… https://t.co/2GF2YgNvv4 6 days ago

vj_burton

Resting Grinch Face RT @JayomegaSO: This is one of the most ridiculous things I’ve both seen and read in a while, and I see see Trump tweets daily. https://t.c… 1 week ago

JayomegaSO

My Avi is My Mood This is one of the most ridiculous things I’ve both seen and read in a while, and I see see Trump tweets daily. https://t.co/9gOgDVfMlj 1 week ago

NaptownBookClub

Cover to Cover @ThomasS32918110 @lorakolodny @TiffanyPhoto1 @Inc The most ridiculous thing I have read on the internet today, and… https://t.co/wODzI14qF2 1 week ago

GotJanie

❄️Got Janie? 🍁🌊🐢💨 🍄 RT @GotJanie: Kim Jong Un has a “Christmas present” for the US- (🚀 ?) Meanwhile, trump controls the media with his ridiculous tweets and in… 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Michelle Obama Comes to Defense of Greta Thunberg [Video]Michelle Obama Comes to Defense of Greta Thunberg

Michelle Obama Comes to Defense of Greta Thunberg. Former first lady Michelle Obama recently took to social media to offer words of encouragement to climate crisis activist Greta Thunberg. In a..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:25Published

Trump attacks Greta Thunberg after she was named 'Person of the Year' [Video]Trump attacks Greta Thunberg after she was named 'Person of the Year'

'Time' magazine announced Thunberg as their "Person of the Year" on Wednesday. Referring to the award as "so ridiculous," President Donald Trump lashed out at the 16-year-old in an early morning tweet..

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:24Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.