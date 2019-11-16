Global  

Bushfires force thousands to flee to beach

Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 01:07s - Published < > Embed
Residents in Mallacoota, Victoria, try to escape a wall of flames heading towards the coast.
