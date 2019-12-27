Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

UK and Ireland's biggest news stories of the decade

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 03:59s - Published < > Embed
UK and Ireland's biggest news stories of the decade

UK and Ireland's biggest news stories of the decade

Brexit, Leicester winning the Premier League and Donald Trump are just a few of the memorable stories this decade.

Take a look at the biggest stories that happened in the UK and Ireland.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

edwardlmccann

Edward McCann RT @rte: One of the best known museums in the US will close today due to financial reasons. The Newseum has artifacts from the world’s bigg… 4 minutes ago

cravenrobert

Robert Craven ☘ 📖 RT @rtenews: One of the best known museums in the US will close today due to financial reasons. The Newseum has artifacts from the world’s… 13 minutes ago

rte

RTÉ One of the best known museums in the US will close today due to financial reasons. The Newseum has artifacts from t… https://t.co/teLW1wKIxy 2 hours ago

SandriCollins

Dr Sandra Collins RT @morningireland: The Newseum, a well known museum located in Washington which has artifacts from the some of the biggest news stories in… 2 hours ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) UK and Ireland's biggest news stories of the decade: https://t.co/E0icMK8kEV #Brexit 2 hours ago

morningireland

Morning Ireland The Newseum, a well known museum located in Washington which has artifacts from the some of the biggest news storie… https://t.co/Teis7ghqik 2 hours ago

One_News_Page

One News Page UK and Ireland's biggest news stories of the decade https://t.co/XbbpdG14hS Brexit, Leicester winning the Premier… https://t.co/jKSseJVegb 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

LOOKING BACK: Pittsburgh News Year In Review 2019 [Video]LOOKING BACK: Pittsburgh News Year In Review 2019

YEAR IN REVIEW: Before we turn the calendar to 2020 and start a new decade, let’s take a look back at the five biggest stories in Pittsburgh over the past year.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:59Published

KTNV's biggest online stories of 2019 [Video]KTNV's biggest online stories of 2019

Here's a look at the biggest stories of the year on KTNV.com and our social media platforms.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:58Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.