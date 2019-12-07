Global  

Sky turns red in Mallacoota, Australia as surrounding wildfires close in

People in Mallacoota, in the Australian state of Victoria, sheltered on the beach and on boats as fires swept through the town.
People in Mallacoota, in the Australian state of Victoria, sheltered on the beach and on boats as fires swept through the town.

Footage filmed on Tuesday (December 31) shows fires burning and the sky turned orange.

A photo taken earlier in the day shows a deep-red sky caused by the fires.




Australia fires: Scott Morrison apologises for family holiday [Video]Australia fires: Scott Morrison apologises for family holiday

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has apologised for taking a family holiday in Hawaii as deadly wildfires raged across several states, destroying homes and claiming the lives of two volunteer..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published

Hundreds of Australia homes destroyed in 'mega fire' [Video]Hundreds of Australia homes destroyed in 'mega fire'

Strong winds are stoking deadly blazes north of Sydney and in the state of New South Wales.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:56Published

