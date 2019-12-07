Bristol dad creates Boris Johnson Brexit Christmas lights extravaganza 42 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:19s - Published A Christmas loving Dad from Bristol has created a Brexit inspired light show. A Christmas loving Dad from Bristol has created a Brexit inspired light show. 0

Bristol dad creates Boris Johnson Brexit Christmas lights extravaganza A Christmas loving Dad from Bristol has created a Brexit inspired light show. The colours of the German, French and Spanish flags transition into a performance of Ode to Joy, before an animated Boris Johnson gives his often heard "Let's get Brexit done" on the 10ft tall Christmas tree. Finally, the lights dance to "Rule Britannia".





