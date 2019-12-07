Global  

Bristol dad creates Boris Johnson Brexit Christmas lights extravaganza

A Christmas loving Dad from Bristol has created a Brexit inspired light show.
A Christmas loving Dad from Bristol has created a Brexit inspired light show.

The colours of the German, French and Spanish flags transition into a performance of Ode to Joy, before an animated Boris Johnson gives his often heard "Let's get Brexit done" on the 10ft tall Christmas tree.

Finally, the lights dance to "Rule Britannia".




Boris Johnson helped make a beef and ale pie during a campaign visit to a Derby catering firm. The prime minister then pulled out a separate pie that had already cooked and said: "This is the..

Boris asks Santa Claus for Brexit this Christmas as he plays soccer with kids as he promises a joint 2030 World Cup bid with Ireland and support for the grassroots of the game.

