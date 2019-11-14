Australia Fires: Crowds Trapped At Mallacoota As Death Toll Rises

The skies turned red over Mallacoota in Australia on Tuesday as residents and holiday-makers evacuated to the beach to escape approaching bushfires.

Further up the coast at Batemans Bay a similar evacuation led to people fleeing to the beach to escape the blaze.

Two more people have died in the fires that have ravaged the country since October, bringing the total fatalities for the worst bushfire season on record to 12.