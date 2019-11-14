Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Australia Fires: Crowds Trapped At Mallacoota As Death Toll Rises

Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Duration: 00:59s - Published < > Embed
Australia Fires: Crowds Trapped At Mallacoota As Death Toll Rises

Australia Fires: Crowds Trapped At Mallacoota As Death Toll Rises

The skies turned red over Mallacoota in Australia on Tuesday as residents and holiday-makers evacuated to the beach to escape approaching bushfires.

Further up the coast at Batemans Bay a similar evacuation led to people fleeing to the beach to escape the blaze.

Two more people have died in the fires that have ravaged the country since October, bringing the total fatalities for the worst bushfire season on record to 12.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Death toll rises and thousands shelter on beaches as Australia’s fires rage [Video]Death toll rises and thousands shelter on beaches as Australia’s fires rage

Two more people died, five others were missing feared dead and thousands were evacuated to beaches as Australia’s most devastating wildfire season on record worsened on Tuesday. Police said a father..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published

Death Toll Rises As Bush Fires Continue In Australia [Video]Death Toll Rises As Bush Fires Continue In Australia

Thousands of firefighters have been deployed to combat more than 100 fires burning along Australia&apos;s east coast.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:27Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.