‘Replace Gandhi in surname with Feroze’: Union Minister slams Priyanka

Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti has launched a scathing attack on Priyanka Gandhi.

She said that it’s time for Priyanka to remove Gandhi from her surname and replace it with Feroze.
Tweets about this

Shak5166

shak ‘Replace Gandhi in surname with Feroze’: Union Minister slams Priyanka via @htTweets https://t.co/vr5naEkLtI Shut… https://t.co/VNdrFQd7oo 2 hours ago

khantarique1

TARIQUE KHAN ‘Replace Gandhi in surname with Feroze’: Union Minister slams Priyanka via @htTweets https://t.co/ux9NJ0Cket This… https://t.co/5R9tf6Xh5P 6 hours ago

awake1975

awake ‘Replace Gandhi in surname with Feroze’: Union Minister slams Priyanka via @htTweets https://t.co/c4KRecvWOx, Hahaa… https://t.co/fnjf1HX85F 6 hours ago

varun18vijay

Varun Vijay RT @htTweets: ‘Replace Gandhi in surname with Feroze’: Union Minister slams Priyanka Gandhi. https://t.co/2tV7H3SlAu 7 hours ago

htTweets

Hindustan Times ‘Replace Gandhi in surname with Feroze’: Union Minister slams Priyanka Gandhi. https://t.co/2tV7H3SlAu 9 hours ago

prashantkawadia

THUGS OF Amitabh Bachchan 🇮🇳 @RahulGandhi & @priyankagandhi it's time to replace Gandhi's "i" with "u".... Bhade ka surname https://t.co/X9sjZ0o784 2 days ago


