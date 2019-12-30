Beach artist transforms 250million year-old rock stack into giant bottle of champagne 34 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:58s - Published Beach artist transforms 250million year-old rock stack into giant bottle of champagne A retired GP created a corking beach picture to celebrate the New Year - by transforming a 250million-year-old rock stack into a giant bottle of fizz.Claire Eason, 55, spent four hours carving a 330ft-long bottle of champagne under a historic rock formation to make it appear like the cork.The former medic, who retired to pursue her passion for beach art, created the masterpiece on Marsden Bay, South Tyneside, on Monday (30/12).She used the iconic limestone stack, known as Lot's Wife - which dates back 250million years - to appear like the cork in the bottle.Claire came up with the idea after carving a giant picture of a clock face showing it at five minutes to midnight on New Year's Eve.She said: "I had just finished a the clock face which had taken me five hours to complete when I looked across at the rock stack."I was struck by how wonderful it was and to me it looked like a huge cork so I sketched out a plan on a piece of paper to add a bottle underneath."It took me almost four hours to complete and it was so subtle you couldn't actually see it unless you were above it."Several people actually walked through it without knowing it was a bottle of fizz which I rather like because art is supposed to surprise you."The rock stack was named Lot's Wife after the figure in the Bible who was turned into a pillar of salt as a punishment by God for looking back at Sodom. 0

