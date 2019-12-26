Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Ringing In The New Year In NYC

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 03:11s - Published < > Embed
Ringing In The New Year In NYC

Ringing In The New Year In NYC

As 2019 winds down, the final preparations are underway for the New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square.

Hundreds of thousands of spectators will travel from near and far to score a front row seat, and roughly one billion people are expected to watch around the world.

CBS2's Reena Roy has the latest.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Lucy Hale Rehearses For 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' Event in NYC

Lucy Hale keeps warm in a chic coat while rehearsing for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve...
Just Jared Jr - Published

Everbridge to Help Ensure Safety During Famed New Year’s Eve Bash in NYC and Rose Parade in Pasadena

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG), the global leader in critical event...
Business Wire - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Grosa193

NoChillPapi RT @MensHumor: How I plan on ringing in the new year https://t.co/JeWU0j8o6a 2 seconds ago

Kingfosco

Kingfosco RT @jimmychoo: Happy New Year from #JimmyChoo Ringing in 2020 with the TATIARA black satin, crystal embellished pumps, part of the exclusiv… 11 seconds ago

reallykristi

Kristi DePaul 🌎🌍 Happy New Year! 🎆 Onboard today’s second flight with my baby 👶🏼 and my husband (No need to visit a gym soon 💪)… https://t.co/9ma5L3454O 12 seconds ago

bigap103

AP I don’t wanna b around no fake***or nobody I don’t***with. Ringing the new year in.. people know that so stop… https://t.co/w93yVJ0k0D 13 seconds ago

theboofamily

theboo Happy New Year from The Boo ! It maybe only midday but we're ringing the New Year in early with our Baby Boo and Mi… https://t.co/jGrFYP9Ken 26 seconds ago

Sade28989301

Sade 에반스_loves_JIN DAY RT @reallymoonchild: Me and fellow est Armys turnt af tomorrow knowing we ringing in the new year same time as our men 🥳 https://t.co/lyPOH… 45 seconds ago

Failte_Ireland

Fáilte Ireland RT @Failte_Ireland: HISTORY, PINTS AND MUSIC: Ringing in the New Year in #Dublin New Year’s Eve in #Ireland’s capital city is about as go… 58 seconds ago

DriveSmartCMV

Drive Smart CMV RT @8NEWS: Are you planning to use Uber or Lyft after ringing in the New Year? 8News met up with Richmond Police to get tips on how to help… 1 minute ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ring in 2020 with these New Year’s Eve events in Tampa Bay [Video]Ring in 2020 with these New Year’s Eve events in Tampa Bay

This year has flown by! Whether you’re celebrating New Year's Eve with a friends night out or a kid-friendly event, there are plenty of options to choose from around Tampa Bay. Story:..

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:11Published

New Year's Eve celebrations [Video]New Year's Eve celebrations

New Year's Eve celebrations

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 01:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.