THE DOGS OF WAR movie (1980) Christopher Walken, Tom Berenger, Colin Blakely

THE DOGS OF WAR movie trailer HD (1980) - Plot synopsis: Mercenary James Shannon, on a reconnaissance job to the African nation of Zangaro, is tortured and deported.

He returns to lead a coup.

Academy Award winner Christopher Walken (THE DEER HUNTER, PULP FICTION) is a brutal mercenary who must fight the ultimate battle – against his own conscience – in this powerful action thriller with a heart-thumping tempo.

THE DOGS OF WAR is a spectacular adventure that brilliantly captures the horror – and glory – of war.

Jamie Shannon (Walken) is a cynical warrior-for-hire who only ever feels truly alive in the heat of battle, and now he’s about to take on the most challenging assignment of his career: to invade a corrupt African dictatorship and shift control to the “puppet” of a powerful British corporation.

To prepare, Shannon masterfully trains and equips a squad of deadly mercenaries with the latest and most destructive tactics and military hardware.

But as their explosive assault begins, Shannon finds himself embroiled in an internal conflict of his own.

Will this be his greatest triumph, or has he sold his soul along with his battle expertise?

Praised on release for its dialogue, action, and characters, THE DOGS OF WAR is a gritty masterpiece, and one of the best war movies of its era.

Genre: Action Adventure Director: John Irvin Writers: Gary DeVore, George Malko, Frederick Forsyth Stars: Christopher Walken, Tom Berenger, Colin Blakely