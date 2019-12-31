Celebrity new couples in 2109 part 2!

Love is always in the air in La La Land and cupid certainly shot his arrow this year.



Recent related videos from verified sources Celebrity new couples in 2019 part 1! You can always rely on the A list to keep things interesting when it comes to new couples, and this year didn’t disappoint. Credit: Cover Video Duration: 01:09Published 17 hours ago LifeMinute Year in Review: 2019 Babies and Breakups In 2019 we said hello to some new celebrity babies and goodbye to some of our favorite celebrity couples. Take a look at all the new bundles of joy from Royal Baby Archie to Ryan Reynolds and Blake.. Credit: LifeMinute.tv Duration: 00:45Published 1 day ago