THE MIRACLE WORKER Movie (1962) Anne Bancroft, Victor Jory, Inga Swenson

THE MIRACLE WORKER Movie Trailer HD (1962) - Plot synopsis: The story of Anne Sullivan's struggle to teach the blind and deaf Helen Keller how to communicate.

Anne Bancroft and Patty Duke are remarkable in THE MIRACLE WORKER, the Academy Award-winning story of Helen Keller.

Ennobling and uplifting, this inspirational story of courage and hope is one of the finest works of art in the history of motion pictures.

Locked in a frightening, lonely world of silence and darkness since infancy, 7-year old Helen Keller (Duke) has never seen the sky, heard her mother’s voice or expressed her innermost feelings.

Then Anne Sullivan (Bancroft), a 20-year old teacher from Boston arrives.

Having just recently regained her own sight, the no-nonsense Anne reaches out to Helen through the power of touch—the only tool they have in common—and leads her bold pupil on a miraculous journey from fear and isolation to happiness and light.

Genre: Biography Drama Director: Arthur Penn Writers: William Gibson, William Gibson, Helen Keller Stars: Anne Bancroft, Victor Jory, Inga Swenson , Andrew Prine, Kathleen Comegys, Patty Duke