Wilder: VAR needs to change!

Wilder: VAR needs to change!

Wilder: VAR needs to change!

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder says VAR is ruining the entertainment of the game and has urged the football authorities to look at how it is used.
Manchester City 2-0 Sheffield United: VAR not helping the game - Chris Wilder

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder says he believes VAR is not having a positive effect on the...
BBC Sport - Published


Wilder: I'm drained by VAR [Video]Wilder: I'm drained by VAR

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder says he is saddened that VAR has changed the game after watching Jonjo Shelvey's goal upheld by VAR in Newcastle's 2-0 win at Bramall Lane.

Wilder: Stick with VAR [Video]Wilder: Stick with VAR

Sheffield Utd manager Chris Wilder says the Premier League should stick with VAR despite the problems it has had this season.

