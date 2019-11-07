Wilder: VAR needs to change! 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:34s - Published Wilder: VAR needs to change! Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder says VAR is ruining the entertainment of the game and has urged the football authorities to look at how it is used.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Manchester City 2-0 Sheffield United: VAR not helping the game - Chris Wilder Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder says he believes VAR is not having a positive effect on the...

BBC Sport - Published 4 days ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this