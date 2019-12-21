American star Mariah Carey has joked about becoming the first artist to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart in four separate decades.

Ariana Grande and Mariah Carey just had a super sweet Twitter exchange! After Mariah posted her...

Mariah Carey is queen of the charts! Thanks to “All I Want for Christmas Is You” hitting No. 1,...

Dr. Sagan says INXS is the best band ever 🪐✨ Jokes on you, the entire holiday is about Mariah Carey. https://t.co/HyFI4ueHBk 5 days ago

Maybe: K. RT @Devoted2Mimi : Jokes on you, the entire holiday is about Mariah Carey. https://t.co/HyFI4ueHBk 4 days ago

BANG Showbiz Mariah Carey jokes about her record-breaking achievement #MariahCarey https://t.co/RqpnyCyzNT 2 hours ago