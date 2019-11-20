Shocking footage shows gang of helmet-clad thieves ripping off garage door to steal motorbike from family home 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 01:18s - Published Shocking footage shows gang of helmet-clad thieves ripping off garage door to steal motorbike from family home This is the shocking moment a gang of helmet-clad thieves ripped off an entire garage door to steal a motorbike from a family home. Dramatic CCTV shows the four men approaching the property in Bilston, West Mids., at 12.25am on Sunday (29/12). Two members of the gang, carrying what look like large sets of pliers, can then be seen twisting the door handle but struggling to get it open. The two others rush to help and all four brazenly smash and kick the door, before prizing it off its hinges and throwing it aside. One of the crooks then wheels out a motorbike as another smashes the windows of two cars parked in the drive before the gang make their escape. Footage of the audacious break-in has since gone viral with almost 100,000 views on social media. West Midlands Police said two men had been arrested on suspicion of stealing a motorbike. A force spokesman said: "Two men have been arrested on suspicion of theft of a motorbike. "A 29-year-old has been bailed pending further enquiries and a 22-year-old is currently in police custody for questioning." POS MFL - QUOTES FROM HOMEOWNER 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Shocking footage shows gang of helmet-clad thieves ripping off garage door to steal motorbike from family home This is the shocking moment a gang of helmet-clad thieves ripped off an entire garage door to steal a motorbike from a family home. Dramatic CCTV shows the four men approaching the property in Bilston, West Mids., at 12.25am on Sunday (29/12). Two members of the gang, carrying what look like large sets of pliers, can then be seen twisting the door handle but struggling to get it open. The two others rush to help and all four brazenly smash and kick the door, before prizing it off its hinges and throwing it aside. One of the crooks then wheels out a motorbike as another smashes the windows of two cars parked in the drive before the gang make their escape. Footage of the audacious break-in has since gone viral with almost 100,000 views on social media. West Midlands Police said two men had been arrested on suspicion of stealing a motorbike. A force spokesman said: "Two men have been arrested on suspicion of theft of a motorbike. "A 29-year-old has been bailed pending further enquiries and a 22-year-old is currently in police custody for questioning." POS MFL - QUOTES FROM HOMEOWNER





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Jeep Winter Experience 2019 The Jeep brand is taking advantage of the winter season to kick off its seasonal event in Champoluc (Aosta), in the heart of the beautiful Val d'Ayas. For the second year in a row, CampZero, the Active.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 01:10Published 2 weeks ago 'I guess it's all f****** gone': Australian man stands in the ruins of burned property This shocking footage shows the devastation left by the brutal bushfires in New South Wales earlier this month. Footage from November 9 shows Simon Porter from Nymboida in the charred remains of his.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:36Published on November 20, 2019