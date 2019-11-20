Shocking footage shows gang of helmet-clad thieves ripping off garage door to steal motorbike from family home

This is the shocking moment a gang of helmet-clad thieves ripped off an entire garage door to steal a motorbike from a family home.
Dramatic CCTV shows the four men approaching the property in Bilston, West Mids., at 12.25am on Sunday (29/12).
Two members of the gang, carrying what look like large sets of pliers, can then be seen twisting the door handle but struggling to get it open.
The two others rush to help and all four brazenly smash and kick the door, before prizing it off its hinges and throwing it aside.
One of the crooks then wheels out a motorbike as another smashes the windows of two cars parked in the drive before the gang make their escape.
Footage of the audacious break-in has since gone viral with almost 100,000 views on social media.
West Midlands Police said two men had been arrested on suspicion of stealing a motorbike.
"A 29-year-old has been bailed pending further enquiries and a 22-year-old is currently in police custody for questioning." POS MFL - QUOTES FROM HOMEOWNER