Watch live: Iraqi protesters surround US Embassy in Baghdad

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 00:28s - Published < > Embed
Watch live: Iraqi protesters surround US Embassy in BaghdadWatch live: Iraqi protesters surround US Embassy in Baghdad
Recent related news from verified sources

Iraqi protesters attempt to storm US embassy in Baghdad

Attempted embassy storming took place after US airstrikes that killed 25 fighters from Iran-backed...
Al Jazeera - Published Also reported by •Deutsche WelleWorldNewsNPRUSATODAY.com


U.S. embassy in Baghdad evacuated as protesters denounce U.S. air strikes

The U.S. ambassador to Iraq and other staff were evacuated from their embassy in Baghdad for their...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters India



Recent related videos from verified sources

U.S. embassy in Baghdad evacuated as protesters denounce U.S. air strikes [Video]U.S. embassy in Baghdad evacuated as protesters denounce U.S. air strikes

The U.S. ambassador to Iraq and other staff were evacuated from their embassy in Baghdad for their safety on Tuesday, Iraqi officials said, as thousands of protesters and militia fighters outside the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:43Published

Mourners attempt to storm US embassy in Baghdad [Video]Mourners attempt to storm US embassy in Baghdad

Hundreds of Iraqi mourners tried to storm the US embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday following deadly US airstrikes last week that killed 25 fighters from an Iran-backed Shia militia in Iraq. The mourners..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:27Published

