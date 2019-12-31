Global  

CAA stir: UP govt blames PFI for violence, seeks ban on the Islamic outfit

CAA stir: UP govt blames PFI for violence, seeks ban on the Islamic outfit

CAA stir: UP govt blames PFI for violence, seeks ban on the Islamic outfit

The Uttar Pradesh government has blamed Islamic group Popular Front of India for the violence during the anti-CAA protests in the state.
'Ban PFI for violence during anti-CAA stir'

The Uttar Pradesh police has written to the state home department seeking a ban on Popular Front of...
IndiaTimes - Published


