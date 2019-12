Florida bill aims to legalize fireworks during Memorial Day, Independence Day and New Year’s Eve

YEARS DAY ARE PART OF A GLOBALTRADITION.

THEY'RE EASY TO BUYRIGHT NOW, BUT THAT DOESN'TMEAN YOU SHOULD.

W-P-T-VNEWSCHANNEL FIVEGILMORE IS LIVE IN JUPITER TOTELL US ABOUT ALL THE RED TAPEINVOLVED..

AND HOW THINGSCOULD BE CHANGING.HARBORSIDE PLACE IN JUPITERWILL HOST A FIREWORKS SHOWTONIGHT.

ACCORDING TO FLORIDALAW THOUGH, IF YOUREPURCHASING YOUR OWN YOU HAVETO AGREE THEY'LL BE USED FORAGRICULTURAL PURPOSES TO SCAREOFF BIRDS.RETAILERS AND CONSUMERS DONJUST HAVE TO AGREE TO THIS,CURRENTLY IN FLORIDA YOU HAVETO SIGN PAPERWORK OUTLININGYOUR INTENT WITH PURCHASE.ITTHE SAME TIME MANY IN THESTATE MAY NOT HAVE TO DEALWITH.

A NEW BILL MAKING ITSWAY THROUGH THE LEGISLATUREWOULD ALLOW FIREWORKS TO BESOLD AND USED THREE TIMESYEAR ON MEMORIAL DAY,INDEPENDENCE DAY AND NEW YEARSEVE.

YOUOVER 18 TO PURCHASE.THE BILL NEEDS TO MAKE ITS WTHROUGH ONE MORE HOUSE ANDSENATE COMMITTEE VOTE BEFOREFLOOR VOTES IN THOSE CHAMBERS.IN JUPITER CG WPTV N