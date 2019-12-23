Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Mom to Mom

Video Credit: WCBI - Published < > Embed
Mom to Mom

Mom to Mom

Today on mom to mom, we've got some ideas that will make your kids actually want to do their chores; take a look.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Mom to Mom

Getting your kids to do their chores can sometimes be challenging.

Today on mom to mom, we've got some ideas that will make your kids actually áwantá to do their chores.

Take a look.

Mandy w.: today on mom to mom, we're going to show you a fun little trick to get your kiddos to do some work around the house.

When your kids are old enough to come to you and ask for money, they're old enough to earn it, right?

That's why the jar of opportunities has come in so much handy around our house.

Basically, all it is are popsicle sticks with fun little chores to do around the house, and how much they can actually make.

All you need to do is write a chore that you want done around the house.

We do this weekly and, of course, daily, so they get to pull one stick out a day.

It tells you how much money they earn on it for that day.

Once they completed it, you can either stick it in another mason jar or you can put it in a drawer until the following week.

My son, who is a middle schooler, loves this because he can earn money for those video games, or, recently, they've been wanting to buy those christmas presents for his sister.

This concept will also work well for date nights or one- on-one time.

I mean, how many times have you been trying to go on a date and you're like, "where do you want to go eat?

Where do you want to go eat?"

It becomes a big old fight.

Well, the sticks will do the job for you.

All you have to do is pull one out and it tells you exactly where to go.

Same with the one-on-one time.

Each kid, depending on how many you have, deserves that one- on-one time with each parent.

It's a really fun way to pull out a stick and it just tell you where you can go to do something really fun.

As always, moms, we would love to hear your creative ways at getting your kids to do things around the



Recent related news from verified sources

After awkward New Year's segue, Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen honor Gloria Vanderbilt

CNN New Year's Eve hosts Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper offered an awkward, touching and risque...
USATODAY.com - Published

23 last-minute tech gifts for moms, some of which may still arrive on time for Christmas with 2-day shipping

23 last-minute tech gifts for moms, some of which may still arrive on time for Christmas with 2-day shipping· The top tech gifts for Mom are those that upgrade her life in fun and simple ways. · We've found...
Business Insider - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

pickedup7x

Chrissie RT @KauffmanFDN: "I want Harlem to see her mom be fearless. I want Harlem to see her mom ... struggle ... knowing that at the end ... there… 2 seconds ago

DaltoDalto

Georgia Graves-Dalto RT @Kokomothegreat: Me: Mom, the US Embassy in Baghdad was stormed by ppl chanting death to America. Mom: What's Trump doing? Me: Golfing… 3 seconds ago

DamonRightus

Damon Rightus RT @alovablenerd: let’s start to shift away from what is considered a normal family unit so that kids with one mom, one dad, two moms, two… 3 seconds ago

gabbygonzaIez

g^2 RT @CapricePeoples: i love my family. me and ashley had NOTHING to do today & my mom, aunt, brother, sister & cousin came to hang with us f… 3 seconds ago

denpabouken

mon🎶 RT @iknownaama: When I was like 9 a boy told me he liked me and I panicked and told him I am not allowed to like boys because my mom thinks… 4 seconds ago

uniquedreamss

mya My mom is talking to my auntie Virgie and first thing she ask was how I was doing and how’s baby :,) I love her so much. ❤️ 4 seconds ago

itssyau1

. RT @_haayaaam: Me when my mom wakes me up out my sleep just to ask a question https://t.co/TmT1iHiCxR 4 seconds ago

mrs_leighty

Cara Leighty Why is everyone AND THEIR MOM peeling out of my neighborhood right now? 😆 Go to bed. #cruisinUSA #newyears https://t.co/dh48viMYhI 5 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Linda Vista mom gets stolen car back [Video]Linda Vista mom gets stolen car back

A towing company is coming to the aid of a Linda Vista woman whose stolen car was returned in bad shape.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:02Published

Is it a kangaroo or a dog? Excitable Boston terrier jumps for joy at her owner coming home [Video]Is it a kangaroo or a dog? Excitable Boston terrier jumps for joy at her owner coming home

An adorable clip of a Boston terrier names Emmylou bouncing up and down like a kangaroo when her owner comes home. The clip, filmed on December 30, shows Emmylou continually jumping up and down on..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.