Michelle Williams reportedly engaged and pregnant

Michelle Williams reportedly engaged and pregnantActress Michelle Williams is reportedly engaged and expecting her second child.
Michelle Williams Is Pregnant & Engaged to 'Fosse/Verdon' Director Thomas Kail

2020 is going to be a big year for Michelle Williams as she’s pregnant with her second child and...
Just Jared - Published


Michelle Williams insecure about voice following criticism during Destiny's Child days [Video]Michelle Williams insecure about voice following criticism during Destiny's Child days

Michelle Williams is apparently insecure about her singing abilities because she was once told she had the least "commercially appealing voice" in Destiny's Child.

