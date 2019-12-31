Beach artist transforms 250million year-old rock stack into giant bottle of champagne

A retired GP created a corking beach picture to celebrate the New Year – by transforming a 250million-year-old rock stack into a giant bottle of fizz.

Claire Eason, 55, spent four hours carving a 330ft-long bottle of champagne under a historic rock formation to make it appear like the cork.

The former medic, who retired to pursue her passion for beach art, created the masterpiece on Marsden Bay, South Tyneside, on Monday (30/12).

She used the iconic limestone stack, known as Lot’s Wife – which dates back 250million years – to appear like the cork in the bottle.