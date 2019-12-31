Ghosn fleeing Japan was 'unexpected surprise': lawyer 15 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:49s - Published Ghosn fleeing Japan was 'unexpected surprise': lawyer Carlos Ghosn's lawyer Junichiro Hironaka said on Tuesday it was an "unexpected surprised" to hear his client had fled to Lebanon from Tokyo. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this