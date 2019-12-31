New Years Eve events planned all across Southwest Florida

Events are planned in Fort Myers, Naples, Cape Coral, Fort Myers Beach, and Punta Gorda.



Recent related videos from verified sources ATM users could get surprise bonus at downtown Fort Myers bank New Year's Eve The ATM will issue an undetermined number of $50 bills in place of $20 bills. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:25Published now Gorgeous New Year's Eve On The Way A cold front moving through Southwest Florida will bring a gorgeous afternoon with less humidity and a high of 75 degrees. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:28Published 10 minutes ago