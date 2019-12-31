Global  

Watch: FM Sitharaman unveils ₹102 lakh crore infra projects for next 5 yrs

Watch: FM Sitharaman unveils ₹102 lakh crore infra projects for next 5 yrs

Watch: FM Sitharaman unveils ₹102 lakh crore infra projects for next 5 yrs

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled Rs 102 lakh crore of infrastructure projects that will be implemented in the next five years as part of the government's push in the infrastructure sector.
Centre unveils Rs 102 lakh crore of infra projects for next 5 years

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday unveiled Rs 102 lakh crore of infrastructure projects...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Hindu



