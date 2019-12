New Years Eve events planned all across Southwest Florida

WITH OVER A BILLION MOREWATCHING ON T-V WORLDWIDRAY BOGAN, FOX NEWS.AND WHILE PEOPLE ARE PREPPINGFOR NEW YEAR’S EVE CELEBRATIONSIN THE BIG APPLE... WE HAVE AFEW EVENTS YOU CAN GET READY FORRIGHT HERE IN SOUTHWESTFLORIDA...THAT’S RIGHT... HERE ARE A FEWEVENTS YOU CAN CHOOSE FROM...DOWNTOWN FORT MYERS WILL HOSTTHEIR ANNUAL DOWNTOWN COUNTDOWN.THE PARTY STARTS AT 6 P-M... ANDRUNS UNTIL 1 A-M.THERE WILL BE LIVE MUSIC, FOODTRUCKS..

AND A BALL DROP ON BAYAND HENDRY STREETS AT MIDNIGHT.THIS FAMILY FRIENDLY EVENT ISFREE.FORT MYERS BEACH IS CELEBRATINGTHEIR BIRTHDAY THIS NEW YEAR’SEVE.

FESTIVITIES KICK OFF ATNOON WITH FREE CUPCAKES IN TIMESSQUARE.THERE WILL BE A BALL DROP ATMIDNIGHT, FOLLOWED BY FIREWORKSTO RING IN THE NEW YEAR.JUST A HEADS UP, THE MATANZAPASS BRIDGE WILL CLOSE AT 11:4P.M.

FOR THE FIREWORKS.IT WILL REOPEN ONLY TO LET CARSOFF THE ISLAND THROUGH 1:15 A.M.FISHERMAN’S VILLAGE WILL BERINGING IN 2020 WITH QUITE THECELEBRATION.THEIR NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY KICKSOFF AT 6 P-M AT FISHERMAN’SVILLAGE.

THE FREE,FAMILY-FRIENDLY EVENT WILL HAVLIVE MUSIC, FOOD TRUCKS, AND FUNACTIVITIES FOR ALL AGEAT MIDNIGHT, THE SKY WILL BE LITUP WITH A SPECTACULAR FIREWORKSDISPLATHE CITY OF NAPLES WILL BEPUTTING ON THEIR ANNUAFIREWORKS DISPLAY AT THE PIER.THE SHOW STARTS AT 7 P-M ANDWILL LAST ABOUT 25 MINUTES.ATTENDEES SHOULD BRING THEIR OWNCHAIR OR BLANKETS TO USE DURINGTHE SHOW.... WHICH CAN BE SEENALL ALONG THE NAPLES BEACHTHE NAPLES PIER WILL CLOSE AT5:00 PM AND WILL REOPEN BY 11:00PM.DOWNTOWN CAPE CORAL IS HOSTING ANEW YEAR’S EVE BALL DROP.THE FAMILY-FRIENDLY EVENT WILLRUN FROM 7 P-M TO 1 A-M... ALONGSOUTHEAST 47TH TER