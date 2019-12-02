Global  

A Calm End To 2019

A Calm End To 2019

A Calm End To 2019

A quiet start to the new decade ahead with temps in the 30s tonight as the ball drop and in the 40s for New Year's Day.

Rain later this week.
A Calm End To 2019

Evening, then becoming partlycloudy.

Lows in the lower 30s.West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.NYEARS DAY...Mostly sunny.Highs in the lower 40s.

Wewinds 10 to 15 mph with gustsup to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAYNIGHT...Mostly clear.

Lowsaround 30.

West winds 5 to 10mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunnyHighs in the upper 40s..THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likelLows around 40.

Chance of ra70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showerslikely.

Highs in the mid 50sChance of rain 70 percent..FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudywith a 50 percent chance ofshowers.

Lows in the mid 40s..SATURDAY...Partly sunny witha 50 percent chance ofshowers.

Highs in the lower50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partlycloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s..SUNDAY...Mostly sunny.

Highsin the lower 40s.

.SUNDAYNIGHT...Partly cloudy.

Lows inthe upper 20s..MONDAY...Mostly sunny.

Higin the mid 40sTUESDAY...Patchy fog in themorning.

Mostly sunny.Visibility one quarter mile orless at times in the morning.Highs in the upper 40s.

Westwinds 10 to 15 mph with gustsup to 25 mph.

.TUESDAYNIGHT...Mostly cloudy in theevening, then becoming partlycloudy.

Lows in the lower 30s.West winds 10 to 15 mph.

