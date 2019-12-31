Global  

Native Australian animals get into festive spirit

Native Australian animals get into festive spiritKoalas and kangaroos enjoy Christmas season at Taronga Zoo Sydney
Native Australian animals get into festive spirit

SHOWS: MOSMAN, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA (RECENT) (TARONGA ZOO SYDNEY - MUST NOT OBSCURE LOGO/ NO RESALE) (MUTE) 1.

VARIOUS OF KOALAS ON TREE 2.

TAMMAR WALLABY EATING 3.

RUFOUS BETTONGS EATING 4.

RED GIANT KANGAROO JUMPING 5.

THREE RUFOUS BETTONGS EATING 6.

KOALAS ON TREE 7.

TAMMAR WALLABIES SNIFFING 8.

THREE RUFOUS BETTONGS EATING 9.

RED GIANT KANGAROO EATING 10.

KOALA ON TREE STORY: Australian koalas, tammar wallabies, rufous rat-kangaroos, and a red giant kangaroo enjoyed Christmas treats in a video released on Tuesday (December 24).

Keepers at Taronga Zoo Sydney said they aim to create enrichment for the animals.

"It's important to give them activities that are going to mimic some of their behaviours in the wild, whether that is playing or foraging for food" Laura Minnis, a Senior Media Relations Officer said in a news release.

(Production: Pola Grzanka)




