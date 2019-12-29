Global  

First mixed-sex civil partnerships takes place

First mixed-sex civil partnerships takes place

Rebecca Steinfeld and Charles Keidan, who won a legal bid at the Supreme Court in 2018 for the right to have a civil partnership instead of a marriage, have become one of the first couples to tie the knot in a civil ceremony.

The couple were accompanied by their two children.
First civil partnerships for mixed-sex couples set to take place

First civil partnerships for mixed-sex couples set to take place'We have had a very successful relationship for 37 years and a bit of paper is not going to make any...
Wales Online - Published Also reported by •BBC News



Heterosexual couples able to register for civil partnership [Video]Heterosexual couples able to register for civil partnership

For the first time ever, hundreds of couples will be able to register as mixed-sex civil partners for the first time in England and Wales.

