Beach Artist Transforms Ancient Rock Into a Bottle of Champagne for New Year’s!

Beach Artist Transforms Ancient Rock Into a Bottle of Champagne for New Year’s!

Beach Artist Transforms Ancient Rock Into a Bottle of Champagne for New Year’s!

If you want bubbly on the beach to bring in the New Year, then one artist has granted your wish.

Buzz60’s Lenneia Batiste has more on how an ancient rock was transformed into a bottle of champagne.
