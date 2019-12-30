Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Trending: Barack Obama's Playlist

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Trending: Barack Obama's PlaylistFormer President Barack Obama has released his favorite music tracks from 2019.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Lizzo, GoldLink & Snoh Aalegra React To Making Barack Obama's 2019 Playlist

Presidential approval.
HipHopDX - Published

Now That's a First: Fans Can't Keep Calm as Barack Obama’s Year-End Playlist Has an Indian Surprise


RIA Nov. - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.