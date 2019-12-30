Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

DUI task force in effect for New Year's Eve

Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 02:10s - Published < > Embed
DUI task force in effect for New Year's EveA DUI task force will be in effect for New Year's Eve across the Valley.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

New Year's Eve Forecast for SWFL [Video]New Year's Eve Forecast for SWFL

Dense Fog advisory in effect for Collier, Glades, and Hendry counties until 9 am. Your New Year's Eve forecast looks pretty good. Trent Aric has the details.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:52Published

Stay Safe This New Year's Eve [Video]Stay Safe This New Year's Eve

CARE Coalition encourages healthy behaviors within the community.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 06:48Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.