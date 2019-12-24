Children escape house fire after Christmas tree sparks flames 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 01:10s - Published Children escape house fire after Christmas tree sparks flames At least two Children were able to escape a house fire after a Christmas tree sparked flames in Peoria.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Children escape house fire after Christmas tree sparks flames HOUSE.IN PEORIA, A CHRISTMAS TREEIGNITING FORCING A FAMILY TORUN.Nick: STARTING WITH CLAUDIARUPCICH AT THE CHRISTMAS TREEFIRE NEAR 91TH AND NORTHERN.WHAT HAPPENED HERE?







You Might Like



Tweets about this Kidde Fire Safety Does your family have a safe meeting place outside? When practicing a fire escape plan, choose a meeting location f… https://t.co/7GtuByGT15 1 hour ago CatsLostInFrance @GretaThunberg @Culturesmatter " The house is already in flames from this huge fire. If I and my sons do not get ou… https://t.co/auYMGtscGT 2 days ago Today In Mystery RT @maxfield_munson: #TodayInMystery 1945 An unexplained fire razes the Sodder home in Fayetteville, #WestVirginia, though no remains of th… 1 week ago