A look back at all of the 2019 winners of the Chick-fil-A Everyday Heroes award

IN 2━19 WEFOCUSED ON YOUNG PEOPLEBETWEEN THE AGES OF 18 AND 25.WMA━2 NEWS' MEGAN KNIGHTTAKES A LOOK BACK AT TWINNERS.TRACK ONE: WHEN SCOTT BRADLEYAND JOSIAH LEWIS LOST THEIRCLOSE FRIEND TO SUICIDE IN2014, THEY TURNED THEIR GRIEFINTO ACTION.

THE YOUNG MENSTARTED A GROUP CALLED "NEVERFORGOTTEN"... TO BRINGATTENTION TO SUICIDE,ESPECIALLY WITH YOUNG PEOPLE,AND RAISE MONEY FOR CHARITIESTHAT FOCUS ON MENTAL HEALTH.((Josiah)) J: 17:31 if youknow anyone who is maybe goingthrough it or have an inklingthat something is going on orif you just want to check inon your friends don't waitbecause you don't have thetime 17:41 TRACK TWO: MOSTDAYS ARE PRETTY BUSY FORDA'KUAWN JOHNSON, WHO IS GOINGTO MEDICAL SCHOOL AT THEUNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND SCHOOLOF MEDICINE.

BUT HE MAKES THETIME TO MENTOR STUDENTS INBALTIMORE CITY SCHOOLS ANDSHARE HIS LOVE OF SCIENCE WITHTHEM.

((Da'Kuawn)) 42:50 thegreater goal is just to makesure that they recognize thepotential that they have, theymight not become a doctor or ascientist but they can startthinking critically andwhatever they do, they'rethoughtful and they'reconsciencous of their actions43:00 TRACK THREE: A SENIORPROJECT TURNED INTO SOMETHINGMUCH MORE FOR BRAYDEN WISEWHEN HE PARTNERED WITH THENO━PROFIT KELLY'S DREAM.

HEWAS ABLE TO SECURE FUNDING FORSUNSCREEN DISPENSERS BY THEATHLETIC FIELDS AT ARCHBISHOPCURLEY, SO PLAYERS AND FANSCAN PROTECT THEIR SKIN FROMTHE SUN WHILE ENJOYING THEGAMES.

((Brayden)) 31:37 Iwould love to have moredispensers at other schoolsand other parks 31:40 ((BUTTWITH)) 31:50 even though Iknow it's not the biggestthings it still something thatcan help prevent skin cancerand it could eventually savesomeone's life 31:57 TRACKFOUR: EMMETTIA HENDERSONSHARES HER LOVE OF GOD ANDPHOTOGRAPHY THROUGH A SERIESOF BOOKS SHE HAS PUBLISHEDCALLED "BEAUTIFUL SERENITY."HER GOAL IS TO BRING MESSAGESOF POSITIVITY AND HOPE DURINGDARK TIMES.

((Emmettia)) 39:21I just hope I'm able toinspire someone who looks likeme that they can do anythingin Christ, anything with theirGo━given talent, thatstrength and love is reallywhat gets you through 39:32((nats of princess)) TRACKFIVE: SARAH SMOOT'S ABILITY TOPUT SMILES ON THE FACES OFCHILDREN WHEN DRESSED AS ADISNEY PRINCESS IS WHAT EARNEDHER AN EVERYDAY HEROES AWARD.YOU'LL OFTEN FIND HER ATCHARITY EVENTS OR VISITINGSICK CHILDREN IN THE HOSPITAL,SPREADING WARMTH AND LOVE TOEACH CHILD SHE MEETS.((Sarah)) 14:04 I just lovehelping the community in anyway possible whether it's as aprincess right now or a job Iget in psychology I would loveto make a difference in otherpeople's lives in some way14:17 ((nats of boxing)) TRACKSIX: MALIK TITUS IS A CHAMPIONBOTH IN AND OUT OF THE BOXINGRING.

WHEN HE'S NOT THROWINGKNOCK OUTS... HE VOLUNTEERS ATTHE NO━PROFIT BRO CODE INBALTIMORE.

HE WANTS KIDS TOLOOK TO HIM AS A ROLE MODELAND SEE WHAT THEY CANACCOMPLISH.

((Titus)) 50:23ishI want to go into thcommunity in my ownneighborhood if I'm aprofessional athlete or anaverage Malik Titus I wantthem to respect me and knowthat this person cares for oufuture 50:37 TRACK SEVEN:JACOB HARTMAN TOOK HISINTERNSHIP AT THE CATCH A LIFTFUND VERY SERIOUSLY THISSUMMER.

PART OF HIS DUTIESINCLUDED CALLING VETERANS ANDSOMETIMES WHAT SHOULD HAVEBEEN A QUICK PHONE CALL TURNINTO A LONGER, MUCH NEEDEDCONVERSATION FOR THE VET ONTHE OTHER END OF THE LINE.((Hartman)) 7:25 Ihad a respect for the ArmedForces and veterans and feltthat we have a duty to protectthem and do things for themafter they come home.

Theyserved us and now itturn.

7:37 TRACK EIGHT: GIRLSLIVING IN NORTHEAST BALTIMOREARE LEARNING HOW TO BECOMESUCCESFUL YOUNG WOMEN THROUGHBRIAUNA WILLS' "YOUNG QUEENSIN TRAINING" PROGRAM.

HERMISSION IS TO HAVE EVERY GIRLLEAVE A MEETING FEELING ANDACTING THEIR BEST.

((Briauna))"I get lot of my strength andpassion from them.

Theypassionate about me cominghere, theyparticipating in this group,theyuplifting their community andbeing a change." TRACK NINE:WHEN A HORRIFIC CAR CRASHNEARLY TOOK THE LIFE OF DALLASVAUGHN, HE KNEW HE COULDN'TWASTE HIS SECOND CHANCE ATLIFE.

SO HE AND HIS DAD OPENEDA CAR WASH AND DONATE PART OFTHEIR PROCEEDS BACK TO THEUNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND MEDICALSYSTEM FOUNDATION, THEHOSPITAL THAT SAVED HIM.((Dallas)) 35:39 I've beengetting a lot of support fromthe community... it's justbeen a blessing.

Everyone seesthis kid that's been through alot and they just come supportand show love it's an amazingfeeling 35:49 TRACK TEN: TALKABOUT A LABOR OF LOVE.STEPHANIE GLINSKY SPENDS HERDAYS COLLECTING, COUNTING ANDRECYCLING DISCARDED OYSTERSHELLS, IN AN EFFORT TO SAVETHE CHESAPEAKE BAY.

SHEDOESN'T GET PAID BUT HERCHARITY "BAY B BEAUTIFUL" ISMOST CERTAINLY PAYING ITFORWARD.

((Stephanie)) 21:34 Ithink it's incredibly worth itI enjoy the bay so much I haveso many friends along the bayand to be able to be hands onand do something 21:44 that'sthe reason I started this Ididn't want to just blindlyhand over money and not see animpact I wanted to make animpact, I wanted to be part ofthe change that occurred 21:53TRACK ELEVEN: HELPING OTHERSIS ENGRAINED IN AVERYHENNINGSEN.

HE WORKS AS ALEADER AT THE POLICE ATHLETICLEAGUE IN COCKEYSVILLE, WHEREHE MENTORS KIDS.

AND ON THEWEEKENDS, YOU'LL OFTEN FINDHIM VOLUNTEERING AT THE HAVENOF HOPE COMMUNITY GARDEN INWEST BALTIMORE, PICKING UPTRASH AND SERVING HOT MEALS TOTHOSE IN NEED.

((Avery)) 55:44if you make a difference insue one personworth it and itmake all the difference& causeif we all make a difference inone personknow how much that could addup 55:51 TRACK TWELVE: SOCONGRATS TO ALL OF OUR WINNERSOF THE CHIC━FI━A EVERYDAYHEROES AWARD.

MAY YOU CONTINUETO UPLIFT, INSPIRE AND CHANGETHE WORLD AROUND YOU.

