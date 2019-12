Health Headlines - 12/30/19 53 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Duration: 01:49s - Published Health Headlines - 12/30/19 In today's health headlines we talk about avoiding the new year's day hangover and offer you some tips on how to help this. Kids who drink whole milk may be less prone to be obese based on a new study. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Health Headlines - 12/30/19 THE NEW YEAR WITH A FEWDRINKS... AND WHILETHAT MIGHT BE FUN ON NEW YEAR'SEVE... IT MAY NOT BE AS MUCH FUNTHE NEXT DAY... IFYOU'RE BATTLING A HANGOVER.JEREMY ROTH HAS SOME ADVICE...FOR AVOIDING THAT NEW YEAR'S DAYHEADACHE.DO YOU TEND TO WAKE UP ONJANUARY FIRST WITH A BIT OF AHEADACHE AND THE SPINS?DO YOU FEEL THE NEED TO REACHFOR A GALLON OF WATER?CHANCES ARE YOU ARE SUFFERINGFROM VEISALGIA... MORE COMMONLYKNOWN AS AHANGOVER.YOUR KIDNEYS AND LIVER AREWORKING OVERTIME TO PROCESS ALLTHE ALCOHOL, WHICH IS THROWINGYOUR METABOLISM AND INFLAMMATORYREACTION OFF.WHILE THERE IS NO ACTUAL CURE,HERE ARE A FEW TIPS AND TRICKSTHAT MAY HELP YOU GET BACK TONORMAL.THE FIRST FEW ARE OLD WIVESTALES THAT SOME PEOPLE SWEAR BY:CHUGGING ELECTROLYTEFILLEDSPORTS DRINKS AND/ ORCOFFEEEATING GREASY OR CARBOHYDRATERICH FOODS,AND ONE MYTH THAT SAYS YOUSHOULD DRINK ALCOHOL TO HELP GETOVER THE ALCOHOL.....OR YOU COULD GO THE MEDICINALROUTE: A STUDY DONE WITH RATSSHOWED DIHYDROMYRICETIN REDUCEDTHE WITHDRAWAL SIGNS ANDCOUNTERACTED ALCOHOLINTOXICATION. THIS CHINESEHERBAL MEDICINEIS OFTEN MARKETED AS A HANGOVERCURE.SOME PEOPLE SWEAR BY TAKINGOVER-THE-COUNTER PAIN RELIEVERSBEFORE GOING TO BED TO HELPMINIMIZE THE EFFECTS THE NEXTDAY. BUT DOCTORS SAY, MIXINGALCOHOL AND ACETAMINOPHEN'S CANBE HARMFUL TO YOUR LIVER.REMEMBER, THE ONLY REAL CURE ISTO NOT OVERINDULGE IN THE FIRSTPLACE.SO IF YOU WANT TO AVOID THESITUATION ALL TOGETHER, MONITORYOUR DRINKING AND DRINK PLENTYOF WATER.FOR TODAY'S HEALTH MINUTE, I'MJEREMY ROTH.KIDS WHO DRINK WHOLE MILK... MAYBE A LOT LESS LIKELY.. TO HAVEWEIGHT PROBLEMS.. ACCORDING TOCANADIAN RESEARCHERS.A NEW STUDY FOUND.. THE RISK OFBEING OVERWEIGHT OR OBESEDROPPED 40-PERCENTFOR WHOLE-MILK DRINKERS --THAT'S COMPARED TO KIDS WHODRANK REDUCED-FAT MILK.RESEARCHERS AREN'T SURE WHY.THEY'RE PLANNING TO DO A MUCHLARGER STUDY... ON THE LINKBETWEEN MILK AND



Recent related news from verified sources Bernie Sanders in 'good health' and fit to serve as president after heart attack, insist ... Bernie Sanders is in good health and capable of handling the mental and physical rigours of being...

WorldNews - Published 15 hours ago



From IPOs to indictments: The top Chicago tech stories of 2019 Chicago saw its first VC-backed tech IPO in five years, several major office expansions from West...

bizjournals - Published 1 week ago





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Warning about tainted marijuana A new public health and safety advisory related to tainted marijuana has been issued by the Nevada Department of Taxation. The advisory was issued Dec. 27. Four batches of marijuana failed secondary.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:32Published 1 day ago Health Headlines - 12-27-19 In today's health headlines we talk about a 29 year old who beat the odds and a LVAD, heart defect. Also, a new study shows that a single dose of the HPV vaccine could be as effective as the 3 vaccine.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:55Published 3 days ago